Four people stabbed during late-night Essex hotel event as three men arrested

Three men have been arrested after four people were stabbed during a large late-night gathering at a hotel in Essex.

Police were called to a hotel on Stifford Clays Road shortly before midnight on Saturday following reports of a stabbing during an event attended by around 100 people.

Officers arrived and found four people injured.

Police have not yet confirmed the severity of their injuries or released further details about those who were hurt.

Three men arrested

Two men from Hackney, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A third man, aged 21 and from Enfield, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm without intent.

All three remain in police custody while detectives continue their investigation.

Police appeal for video footage

Detectives are appealing for witnesses who were at the event or in the Stifford Clays Road area around the time of the incident to come forward.

Police are particularly interested in obtaining CCTV, dashcam and mobile phone footage which may have captured the incident or events immediately before and afterwards.

Anyone with information or footage can contact Essex Police through the force’s website or online Live Chat service, quoting reference 42/142250/26.

The three men have been arrested on suspicion of offences and have not been charged. The allegations against them have not been proven.