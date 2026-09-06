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TOUGHER RULES Government considers tougher fireworks rules as public consultation opens

Government considers tougher fireworks rules as public consultation opens

People across the country are being urged to have their say on the future of fireworks and pyrotechnics as the Government considers possible changes to the law.

The Department for Business and Trade has launched a public consultation seeking views from residents, community groups, businesses and other organisations on how fireworks should be regulated in future.

While fireworks remain a popular feature of celebrations and cultural events, the Government says concerns have been raised about their impact on vulnerable people, animals and communities.

Issues being considered include noise, anti-social behaviour, animal welfare and pressure on the emergency services.

Among the potential changes being examined are restrictions on louder fireworks and changes to the way certain pyrotechnic products are regulated.

No final decisions have been made, with ministers seeking evidence and views before determining whether changes should be introduced.

Consultation closes in October

The consultation will remain open until Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Once it closes, the Department for Business and Trade will analyse submissions, including through the use of AI tools, before publishing a summary of responses and outlining the Government’s proposed next steps.

People can respond as individuals or on behalf of organisations and are asked to make this clear when submitting their views.

Responses can be completed online or submitted using the Government’s official response form.

Fireworks and pyrotechnics consultation on GOV.UK

Responses can also be emailed to [email protected] or sent by post to:

Fireworks – Sectors Policy Team, Office for Product Safety and Standards, Department for Business and Trade, Old Admiralty Building, Admiralty Place, London, SW1A 2DY.

The Government says the evidence gathered through the consultation could help shape future legislation and contribute towards safer communities while taking account of the legitimate use and enjoyment of fireworks.

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