Family’s heartbreak as ‘wonderful son’ Jamie Evans, 20, dies after car crash stabbing

The devastated family of a 20-year-old man who died after being stabbed following a car crash have paid tribute to their “wonderful son” as two men remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

Jamie Evans suffered fatal injuries on Friday afternoon after his red Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a grey Audi in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Following the crash, Jamie was stabbed.

Members of the public rushed to his aid before emergency services arrived and paramedics took him to hospital.

Despite extensive efforts to save him, Jamie died from his injuries.

Staffordshire Police launched a murder investigation and specialist officers are supporting his family.

‘A wonderful son’

In an emotional tribute, Jamie’s family described the 20-year-old as a “wonderful son” who had an enormous passion for cricket and fitness.

They said he embraced opportunities to remain active, challenge himself and enjoy the things he loved — qualities which reflected his determination, energy and zest for life.

Although Jamie’s life was tragically cut short, his family said the love he gave, the laughter he shared and the memories he created would remain forever with those who knew and loved him.

They also thanked the members of the public who stopped and attempted to help Jamie during his final moments.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder

Two men, aged 22 and 20, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Staffordshire Police said both remained in custody while detectives continued their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Stephen Ward said the murder investigation remained at a “very early stage”.

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries, including forensic examinations, reviewing CCTV and conducting house-to-house enquiries, as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Jamie’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or through the force’s Live Chat service, quoting incident 638 of September 4.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers.