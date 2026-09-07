Urgent appeal to find missing veteran Guy Roger Apps in Tonbridge

An urgent appeal has been launched to help locate a missing veteran amid concerns for his welfare.

Guy Roger Apps, 58, is reported missing from the Tonbridge area after reportedly checking himself out of hospital last night.

He has since been uncontactable, prompting concerns for his welfare.

It is believed Guy may have travelled as a passenger in a beige or silver Ford Transit van.

Kent Police are aware of the disappearance and Guy is being looked for.

Members of the public across Tonbridge and surrounding areas are being asked to keep an eye out for him and to report any information which could help locate him.

Anyone who has seen Guy or knows where he may be should contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 06-1147.

Anyone who believes they have located Guy and that he is in immediate danger or requires urgent medical assistance should call 999.

Police reference: 06-1147

The public are being encouraged to share the appeal, particularly across Tonbridge and surrounding areas of Kent.