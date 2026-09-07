Watch Live
  • Home
  • Missing Persons - UK News

BRING GUY HOME Urgent appeal to find missing veteran Guy Roger Apps in Tonbridge

Urgent appeal to find missing veteran Guy Roger Apps in Tonbridge

An urgent appeal has been launched to help locate a missing veteran amid concerns for his welfare.

Guy Roger Apps, 58, is reported missing from the Tonbridge area after reportedly checking himself out of hospital last night.

He has since been uncontactable, prompting concerns for his welfare.

It is believed Guy may have travelled as a passenger in a beige or silver Ford Transit van.

Kent Police are aware of the disappearance and Guy is being looked for.

Members of the public across Tonbridge and surrounding areas are being asked to keep an eye out for him and to report any information which could help locate him.

Anyone who has seen Guy or knows where he may be should contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 06-1147.

Anyone who believes they have located Guy and that he is in immediate danger or requires urgent medical assistance should call 999.

Police reference: 06-1147

The public are being encouraged to share the appeal, particularly across Tonbridge and surrounding areas of Kent.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Royal Mail worker jailed after stealing drug parcels as police seize record £ 1.2 million cash haul

SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail worker jailed after stealing drug parcels as police seize record £ 1.2 million cash haul

Court News, UK News
Teenager reportedly fighting for life after suspected stabbing at Martins Corner

STREET ATTACK Teenager reportedly fighting for life after suspected stabbing at Martins Corner

Crime, UK News
CCTV appeal after meat stolen in spate of thefts from Tonbridge petrol station

CCTV RELEASED CCTV appeal after meat stolen in spate of thefts from Tonbridge petrol station

UK News
Three arrested after masked suspects flee Margate building site in early-hours burglary probe

MASKED TRIO ARRESTED Three arrested after masked suspects flee Margate building site in early-hours burglary probe

Crime, UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and GBH after woman stabbed in Swindon

KNIFE ATTACK Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and GBH after woman stabbed in Swindon

Crime, UK News
Around 80 migrants feared dead after boat spends nearly a month at sea off Gran Canaria

MULTIPLE DEATHS Around 80 migrants feared dead after boat spends nearly a month at sea off Gran Canaria

UK News
A12 closed in BOTH directions near Colchester due to police incident

POLICE INCIDENT A12 closed in BOTH directions near Colchester due to police incident

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after £709,000 fortune exposed despite being officially unemployed

NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Drug dealer jailed after £709,000 fortune exposed despite being officially unemployed

Court News, Crime, UK News
Drug dealer jailed after police pursuit ends in crash at red light in High Wycombe

COMPLETE DISREGARD Drug dealer jailed after police pursuit ends in crash at red light in High Wycombe

Court News, Crime, UK News
URGENT: Convicted sex offender on the run after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

DO NOT APPROACH URGENT: Convicted sex offender on the run after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Gatwick Airport runway closed after aircraft suffers technical issue

FLIGHTS GROUNDED Gatwick Airport runway closed after aircraft suffers technical issue

Travel News, UK News
Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

ROBBERY PROBE Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

Crime, UK News
UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

TRAVEL TROUBLES UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
A34 closed overnight after serious collision as police investigation continues

LIFE CHANGING COLLISION A34 closed overnight after serious collision as police investigation continues

UK News
NHS worker jailed after selling more than 2,000 fake Covid vaccination records for up to £150

JAIL TERM NHS worker jailed after selling more than 2,000 fake Covid vaccination records for up to £150

Court News, UK News
Car bursts into flames on A13 near Stanford-le-Hope as fire crews rush to scene

FIRE BALL Car bursts into flames on A13 near Stanford-le-Hope as fire crews rush to scene

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MIGRANT CRISIS Hundreds gather at Eastney as police impose dispersal order during migrant operation

UK News
Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

FIRE BALL BLAZE Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

Crime, UK News
Two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend as two men arrested

DOUBLE FATAL Two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend as two men arrested

Crime, UK News
Watch Live