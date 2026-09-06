Major Hampshire road shut after two vehicles engulfed as police impose drone no-fly zone

A major stretch of the A34 in Hampshire remains closed in both directions after a serious collision near Sutton Scotney left two vehicles engulfed in flames, triggering a major emergency response and a full police collision investigation.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways all deployed resources to the scene.

The collision happened on the northbound A34 near Sutton Scotney Services, with dramatic images from the scene showing a huge fireball and a towering plume of smoke rising above the carriageway.