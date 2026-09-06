Major Hampshire road shut after two vehicles engulfed as police impose drone no-fly zone

A major stretch of the A34 in Hampshire remains closed in both directions after a serious collision near Sutton Scotney left two vehicles engulfed in flames, triggering a major emergency response and a full police collision investigation.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways all deployed resources to the scene.
The collision happened on the northbound A34 near Sutton Scotney Services, with dramatic images from the scene showing a huge fireball and a towering plume of smoke rising above the carriageway.
The A34 has been closed between the A303 Bullington Interchange and M3 Junction 9, with motorists warned there is currently no estimated reopening time.
Emergency drone no-fly zone imposed
An emergency temporary restriction of flying has also been imposed specifically for drones around the crash scene.
Official aviation information shows a three-nautical-mile radius UAS restricted area centred on the A34 near Sutton Scotney, extending from the surface to 1,500ft above mean sea level. The restriction began at 7pm on September 5 and is currently scheduled to remain until 2pm on September 9.
The NOTAM states that drone pilots are forbidden from flying within the designated area without permission from the Emergency Controlling Authority, with a Hampshire police inspector named as the contact.
The restriction has been made under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016. The CAA confirms temporary airspace restrictions can be established at very short notice in response to emergency incidents and must be obeyed by drone operators.
Full collision investigation underway
National Highways said the road would remain closed for a prolonged period because of the seriousness of the collision while Hampshire Police carries out a full investigation.
Once police examination of the scene has been completed, recovery and extensive clean-up work will be required before the carriageway can reopen.
Southbound motorists are being diverted from the A34 at Bullington Cross onto the A303 towards Basingstoke and then via the M3.
Northbound motorists are being diverted via the M3 and A303 before being able to rejoin the A34.
The number and condition of those involved have not yet been officially confirmed.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, allow significant additional travelling time and consider delaying journeys while the investigation continues.