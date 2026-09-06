Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

MIGRANT JAILED Teenager strangled and robbed in late-night Coventry attack by Sudanese asylum seeker

Teenager strangled and robbed in late-night Coventry attack by Sudanese asylum seeker

A Sudanese asylum seeker has been jailed after putting a 15-year-old boy in a chokehold, punching him and stealing a treasured birthday gift during a late-night robbery in Coventry city centre.

Warwick Crown Court heard that Masoud Suleman, 19, targeted the teenager on Corporation Street shortly before midnight on June 17 last year.

The boy had been watching an England match with friends at Rileys Sports Bar on Butts Road and was making his way home after struggling to book an Uber.

As he walked past the former IKEA building towards St John the Baptist Church, Suleman approached him and repeatedly demanded to know: “Are you from Willenhall?”

The court heard the teenager had never met Suleman and did not understand why he was being confronted.

Suleman headbutted him and demanded his phone before using his bodyweight to pin the teenager against the church gates.

He then punched him twice to the back of the head.

During the attack, one of the victim’s AirPods fell to the ground.

Teenager put in chokehold

Suleman then placed the 15-year-old in a chokehold and stole a silver chain from around his neck.

The necklace, worth around £150, had been given to the boy as a birthday present by his grandfather and was said to have considerably greater sentimental value.

Suleman also took the teenager’s AirPods case containing the second earbud.

Frightened, the boy pleaded with his attacker to release him before Suleman eventually let him go and told him: “Go.”

The teenager immediately contacted his parents and called 999.

Police officers located Suleman minutes later on Lower Holyhead Road with two other males.

The court heard he had a balaclava rolled up on his head, while the teenager’s stolen chain was recovered from inside his manbag.

Suleman denied committing the robbery at the time and claimed the chain belonged to his cousin.

Victim left anxious following attack

In a statement describing the impact of the robbery, the teenager said the experience had left him frightened about walking alone at night.

He said: “Every time I walk down the road, I feel a bit scared and anxious because I do not know if it is going to happen again.”

Suleman, of Windmill Road, Coventry, pleaded guilty to robbery.

The court heard he was originally from Sudan and had moved to the UK around four years earlier. He was unemployed and had four previous convictions covering nine offences.

He had also previously been convicted of sexual offences committed in August 2025 involving two women near Coventry Transport Museum and Hales Street, for which he was sentenced in March 2026.

Suleman was sentenced to 27 months in prison for the robbery.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Fake solicitor jailed after smuggling MDMA and cannabis into HMP Feltham in her underwear

MOCKERY JUSTICE Fake solicitor jailed after smuggling MDMA and cannabis into HMP Feltham in her underwear

Court News, Crime, UK News
Police recover stolen digger after spotting suspicious van and trailer in Dartford

DIGGER HEIST Police recover stolen digger after spotting suspicious van and trailer in Dartford

UK News
Brighton turns out to honour colourful local legend Charles ‘The Pirate’

LEGEND REMEMBERED Brighton turns out to honour colourful local legend Charles ‘The Pirate’

UK News
Gatwick Airport runway closed after aircraft suffers technical issue

FLIGHTS GROUNDED Gatwick Airport runway closed after aircraft suffers technical issue

Travel News, UK News
Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

ROBBERY PROBE Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

Crime, UK News
UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

TRAVEL TROUBLES UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

UK News
Jeremy Clarkson warns sheep rustlers ‘we’re armed’ after 11 animals stolen from Diddly Squat Farm

RAM RAID Jeremy Clarkson warns sheep rustlers ‘we’re armed’ after 11 animals stolen from Diddly Squat Farm

UK News
Bus crashes on A361 between Chipping Norton and Bloxham as road closed

BUS CRASH Bus crashes on A361 between Chipping Norton and Bloxham as road closed

Travel News, UK News
Man dies after collision with car in Bradford as two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

FATAL COLLISION Man dies after collision with car in Bradford as two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

Crime, UK News
Royal Mail worker jailed after stealing drug parcels as police seize record £ 1.2 million cash haul

SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail worker jailed after stealing drug parcels as police seize record £ 1.2 million cash haul

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major Hampshire road shut after two vehicles engulfed as police impose drone no-fly zone

A34 FIREBALL HORROR Major Hampshire road shut after two vehicles engulfed as police impose drone no-fly zone

Travel News, UK News
A34 closed overnight after serious collision as police investigation continues

LIFE CHANGING COLLISION A34 closed overnight after serious collision as police investigation continues

UK News
NHS worker jailed after selling more than 2,000 fake Covid vaccination records for up to £150

JAIL TERM NHS worker jailed after selling more than 2,000 fake Covid vaccination records for up to £150

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MIGRANT CRISIS Hundreds gather at Eastney as police impose dispersal order during migrant operation

UK News
Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

FIRE BALL BLAZE Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

Crime, UK News
Two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend as two men arrested

DOUBLE FATAL Two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend as two men arrested

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

RAISING THE COLOUR ‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

Crime, UK News
Five to stand trial over newborn found stabbed 15 times and left on washing machine

MURDER TRIAL Five to stand trial over newborn found stabbed 15 times and left on washing machine

Crime, UK News
Met submits new evidence to CPS over further allegations against convicted serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

RAPE CHARGES Met submits new evidence to CPS over further allegations against convicted serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live