Macklemore Faces Boycott Petition to Drop Him From Ed Sheeran Tour After ‘Free Palestine’ Onstage Plea

Macklemore performed at Ed Sheeran’s concert in New Jersey, where he delivered a pro-Palestinian speech and sang “Hind’s Hall,” a track that included images of Gaza and pro-Palestine demonstrations on the screen.

The rapper wore a keffiyeh and used the platform to express support for the Palestinian cause, though he avoided direct political commentary. He did not use the phrase “Free Palestine” in a way that would be considered offensive or inappropriate.

Despite the nature of his performance, the Israeli-American Council has initiated a petition to remove him from the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran’s tour. The petition is unclear about how many signatures it has collected, but it explicitly states that the event was not a political rally or protest.

The petition’s wording suggests that the council is concerned about the use of a global concert platform to advance a one-sided political agenda. The statement emphasizes that the issue lies in where the line should be drawn when an opening act uses such a platform.

While the petition is unclear on its success, it highlights the tension between artistic expression and public perception. Macklemore has previously apologized for similar statements made in 2014, indicating he is aware of the potential controversy.

The article concludes with a note that Ed Sheeran’s stance on the issue remains uncertain, given his Irish roots and the context of the concert. It also mentions that the petition’s outcome will be closely watched as the tour progresses.