Controlling partner jailed for life after strangling and stabbing boyfriend to death in Birmingham

A controlling and manipulative man has been jailed for life after murdering his partner following a campaign of coercive and violent behaviour.

Imran Uddin, 35, strangled Ismail Younis before stabbing him multiple times at Uddin’s home in Richmond Road, Hockley.

Ismail’s body was discovered at the property on August 20, three days after he disappeared.

Uddin was convicted of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday and was sentenced on Friday to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

Relationship became controlling and violent

West Midlands Police said the couple had been in a relationship for around two years.

Although the relationship initially started well, detectives said Uddin became increasingly controlling, dictating what Ismail wore, his appearance and his access to his mobile phone.

Police said Uddin also mocked Ismail’s autism and regularly subjected him to physical violence as a means of asserting control.

Hours before his murder, Ismail told Uddin that he wanted to end their relationship after discovering evidence that his partner was cheating on him.

CCTV from August 17 showed Uddin following Ismail into Birmingham city centre and repeatedly visiting his workplace.

Ismail was last seen travelling on Uddin’s scooter to the Richmond Road property.

Police said Uddin then strangled Ismail before stabbing him repeatedly, including inflicting further wounds after his death.

Killer fled Birmingham after murder

Following the killing, Uddin travelled by train from Birmingham New Street to Milton Keynes, where he had family.

The following day, he had his hair cut, his eyebrows threaded and went out for food.

Police arrested him in the Aylesbury area on August 21.

Detectives said Uddin pretended to be shocked when officers told him Ismail was dead before refusing to answer questions during his police interview.

Forensic investigators later discovered Ismail’s blood on Uddin’s phone.

The knife used in the murder had been washed and returned to a drawer inside Uddin’s home.

‘Ismail found the strength to take back his independence’

Detective Sergeant Jeanette Roberts, from West Midlands Police’s Homicide Unit, said: “Ismail’s life was taken by a coercive, controlling and manipulative partner.

“Enraged that Ismail had found the strength to take back his independence and end the relationship, he manoeuvred Ismail to his death.

“Uddin’s thoughts have only ever been for himself. He fled the scene and had no intention of facing the consequences of his actions.

“He has shown no remorse for his actions, or for the pain he has inflicted on Ismail’s family and loved ones.”

She added that Uddin had, by his own agreement in court, been a “toxic narcissist” who wanted everything his own way.

‘You will never be forgotten’

In a heartbreaking tribute, Ismail’s family said: “Ismail, you will always be our little boy, but our lives without you will never be the same.

“You may no longer be with us, but you will never be forgotten.

“We carry Ismail’s name, his memory and our love for him in our hearts forever.”