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NAMED AND PICTURED Teenagers killed in East Clandon crash named as families pay heartbreaking tributes

Teenagers killed in East Clandon crash named as families pay heartbreaking tributes

Two teenagers who died following a crash near Guildford have been named by police as their families paid emotional tributes to them.

Surrey Police have named the victims as Joshua Farris, 19, and McKenzie Graham “Max” Redding, 19, both from Woking.

Emergency services were called to Epsom Road in East Clandon at around 11pm on Friday, August 21, following reports of a Collision involving two cars.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Joshua and Max were pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Our lives will never be the same’

Joshua’s family described him as a much-loved son, grandson and brother who had his whole future ahead of him.

The 19-year-old was an apprentice mechanic who was passionate about his work and took great pride in learning his trade.

His family described him as kind and thoughtful, saying he would do anything for other people and brought joy to those around him.

They said: “The loss of Joshua has left a huge hole in our hearts.”

His family added that he would be deeply missed but never forgotten, while thanking people for the support and condolences they have received.

‘Max loved life and lived it to its fullest’

Max’s parents said they could not put into words how heartbroken they were following the loss of their son.

They described his death as an “immeasurable” loss and said his life had been “tragically cut short far too soon”.

Max was described as a talented sportsman who competed in gymnastics and trampolining before developing a passion for rugby.

His family said he threw himself into everything he did and had touched the lives of many people through his kindness and support for others.

They added: “Max was a much-loved son, family member, friend and colleague. He leaves behind an enormous space in all our lives. He will be loved and remembered always.”

Surrey Police’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision continues.

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