Police officers injured and emergency vehicles damaged during Portsmouth anti-migrant protest as hunt for suspects begins

Police have launched an investigation to identify protesters suspected of assaulting officers and damaging emergency service vehicles during disorder following the arrival of around 140 migrants in Portsmouth.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered around Eastney on Sunday after a small boat carrying migrants was intercepted following an unusually long Channel crossing from Normandy.

The protest continued into the early hours of Monday morning, with demonstrators blocking roads and confronting lines of police deployed to the area.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has now confirmed that a number of police, Coastguard and Border Force vehicles were damaged during the disorder.

A small number of police officers were also injured and treated at the scene.

No one from the emergency services or among members of the public was reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Police hunt those responsible

Around 200 demonstrators who remained at the scene were eventually dispersed at approximately 4am on Monday.

Police said: “A number of police, Coastguard and Border Force vehicles were damaged during the evening.

“A small number of officers were treated at the scene for injuries, but no one in attendance from any agency or the public was seriously injured.

“Violence and criminal damage have no part in peaceful protest.”

Despite the disorder, no arrests had been made at the time of the latest police update.

The force has now begun reviewing evidence in an attempt to identify those suspected of committing offences.

Police added: “No arrests have been made at this time; however, an investigation to identify offenders responsible for any assaults to officers, criminal damage to vehicles, or other criminal offences has been launched.”

Government condemns ‘thuggish’ behaviour

The Government condemned what it described as “thuggish” behaviour during the protest.

Objects were reportedly thrown towards officers as police attempted to maintain access around the Eastney area.

The demonstration followed the arrival of around 140 migrants who had made an approximately 70-mile journey from Normandy before being intercepted by lifeboat crews and brought ashore in Portsmouth.

The crossing has attracted particular attention because it originated considerably further west than the routes traditionally used by small boats travelling from northern France towards Kent.

Council leader questions decision to use Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt has also questioned why Eastney was selected as the location to bring those rescued from the Channel ashore.

He said the Home Office had “serious questions to answer”, describing the location as unsuitable for an operation of that scale.

The Portsmouth disorder came just a day after a separate anti-migrant demonstration in Dover, where protesters blocked access to the port for several hours.

Kent Police said around 200 people were involved in Saturday’s demonstration and confirmed a separate investigation had been launched into criminal damage to a road.

Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Brookes also addressed criticism surrounding protesters wearing face coverings, stressing that doing so was not, by itself, a criminal offence.

He said: “There is no need to wear a face covering in Kent, if your plan is to peacefully express your views.”

Police investigations into offences allegedly committed during both demonstrations are continuing.