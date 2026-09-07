BMW driver named after Devizes crash sparks air ambulance shout

The driver of a BMW that crashed and overturned near Devizes has been named, sparking an air ambulance response on 5 September.

Peter Camacho, 65, of Forty Acres Road, Devizes, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the crash. He was released on bail to appear at Salisbury Magistrates Court on 20 November. Emergency services, including Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, were scrambled to the A342 between Lydeway and Stert on Saturday (5 September). The incident involved a silver BMW 1 Series, which left the road through a hedgerow and overturned in a field.

Despite the deployment of numerous 999 crews, the driver was found to have sustained no serious injuries and was helped from the wreckage. South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that it sent one ambulance, an air ambulance, and an operations officer to the scene.