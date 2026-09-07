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FIREBALL Five dead and five injured after Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overruns Miami runway and bursts into flames

Five dead and five injured after Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overruns Miami runway and bursts into flames

At least five people have been killed and five others injured after an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport, struck vehicles and erupted in flames.

The aircraft left the runway on Monday afternoon before coming to rest beside a roadway, sending a huge plume of thick black smoke into the sky and triggering a major emergency response.

More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were deployed as firefighters battled the blaze, searched vehicles and treated casualties.

Officials said the aircraft struck several vehicles after leaving the runway.

Pilots trapped in cockpit

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said the pilot and co-pilot were initially trapped inside the cockpit following the crash.

People were also reported trapped inside vehicles, while another person was said to have been trapped underneath a vehicle.

Emergency crews worked to reach those involved while simultaneously tackling the aircraft fire.

At least five fatalities and five injuries have been reported following the incident.

The Boeing 767 cargo aircraft appeared to have come to rest on its belly near a roadway, with two semi-trucks visible close to the wreckage.

Despite the intense fire, much of the aircraft appeared to remain intact.

Major disruption at Miami International Airport

The crash brought operations at one of America’s busiest airports to a halt for much of the afternoon.

Runways and taxiways were closed and a ground stop imposed while emergency services responded to the incident.

Firefighters were still dealing with a fuel leak from the aircraft several hours after the crash, according to fire officials.

The cause of the runway overrun and subsequent collision has not yet been established.

A major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash is expected.

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