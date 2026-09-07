Channel 4 ‘Dispatches’ Reveals Tommy Robinson’s Voice Note for Matt Shea

Channel 4’s ‘Dispatches’ series is set to air a clip from an investigation into Tommy Robinson’s financial activities this Wednesday at 10pm. The first look shows Robinson leaving a voice note for journalist Matt Shea, who was previously involved in the inquiry.

Tommy Robinson claimed he would “declare a declaration of war” on Matt Shea and Channel 4, as part of the investigation. The clip is from the series’ highly-anticipated episode titled “Tommy Robinson: Where’s The Money Gone?”

The series explores where Robinson has spent donations over the years, with first-hand accounts and court documents. It includes testimonies from individuals who were supposed to raise money for Robinson and transcripts of legal proceedings.

Previously, in 2022, Robinson admitted to spending £100k on gambling and more on drinks, alcohol, and partying. He also claimed he would use donations to “fight” his contempt of court case but later pleaded guilty. Additionally, he begged for donations to move his family abroad due to being targeted by ISIS, only to then go on holiday and return to the UK shortly after.

Robinson’s ex-wife is in court on corporate fraud and accounting charges after running a business that processed merchandise sales and donations for his “TR News” website. There is a £1.1M black hole in the company plus £319,000 in unpaid corporation tax.

The series aims to uncover the truth behind Robinson’s financial dealings, with the first clip offering a glimpse into the ongoing investigation. The show has already drawn attention for its unflinching look at the man and his alleged misdeeds.