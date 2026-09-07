Teenager dies after car leaves road and crashes into tree near Leatherhead as driver arrested

An 18-year-old man has died following a serious crash near Leatherhead in which a car left the road and struck a tree.

Emergency services were called to Church Lane in Headley, between Headley Common Road and Hurst Lane, shortly before 3.30am on Sunday, September 6, following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

A white Fiat Punto carrying five teenagers had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Four passengers — two men and two women, all aged 18 — were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey Police have since confirmed that one of the male passengers, who had been travelling in the rear of the vehicle, died from his injuries several hours later.

His family have been informed.

18-year-old driver arrested

The driver, also an 18-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police arrested him on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving while over the specified drug limit, driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The arrest forms part of an ongoing investigation and no finding of criminal responsibility has been made.

Police appeal for witnesses and footage

Surrey Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the white Fiat Punto travelling through the area before the crash to come forward.

Officers are particularly interested in any CCTV, dashcam, helmet-camera or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45260108440.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision remain ongoing.