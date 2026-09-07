Residents warned to keep windows and doors shut as firefighters tackle Margate field blaze

Residents have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed after a field Fire sent smoke across part of Margate.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze in the Valley Road area at 3.36pm on Monday, September 7.

At the height of the incident, five fire engines and a specialist wildfire vehicle were sent to the scene as crews worked to bring the fire under control.

People living in or travelling through the surrounding area were advised to keep windows and doors closed because of smoke from the blaze.

Firefighters work with farmers to create a fire break

In a later update, the fire service said crews had made good progress extinguishing the fire and dealing with remaining hot spots.

Four fire engines remained at the scene, while firefighters worked alongside a local farmer who used a tractor to create a fire break to help prevent the flames from spreading.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters remain at the scene dealing with the aftermath of the blaze.