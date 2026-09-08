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HATE ATTACK Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

A man who featured in a BBC documentary about a far-right group has been jailed for two years after admitting offences involving online material intended to stir up hatred.

Thomas Webster, 29, of Yew Tree Close, Lapworth, came to the attention of police following a BBC Wales documentary broadcast in January 2025.

An undercover journalist had spent a year with the group featured in the programme.

Warwickshire Police said the documentary showed Webster expressing extreme right-wing views, including discussions about producing video guides concerning how to deal with and exploit people of different races.

Information was subsequently passed to Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands, which launched an investigation into Webster and his social media activity.

He was arrested in September 2025 and later charged with 12 public order offences relating to racial hatred, religious hatred and hatred based on sexual orientation.

Police said the charges concerned material posted across six social media accounts between September 2024 and September 2025.

Webster pleaded guilty to posting online material using threatening words or behaviour intended to stir up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.

He also admitted a further offence involving material intended to stir up religious hatred.

Police said additional material presented to the court during sentencing demonstrated that his views were not confined to his social media posts.

Detective Chief Superintendent Alison Hurst, head of Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands, said: “I hope the fact that he is now serving a prison sentence sends a clear message that extreme racist views and promoting serious violence is completely unacceptable in our society and it simply will not be tolerated.”

She also thanked the BBC for its documentary, which she said had assisted the subsequent police investigation.

Webster has now been sentenced to two years in prison.

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