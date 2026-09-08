Double murder investigation launched after man and woman found stabbed to death in Blackburn home

Detectives have launched a double murder investigation after a man and woman were found dead with stab injuries inside a house in Blackburn.

Lancashire Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 8.22am on Monday 7 September to an address in Hardman Street following reports that two people had been found injured.

Emergency services attended, but the man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have not yet been formally identified and Home Office post-mortem examinations are due to take place.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Following initial enquiries, police arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody while detectives continue their investigation.

A dedicated team of officers is carrying out CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries in the area.

A police cordon remains in place at the property and is expected to remain there over the coming days.

Residents have also been told to expect an increased police presence while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and provide reassurance to the community.

Lancashire Police said detectives are still working to establish exactly what happened and the motive behind the incident.

However, officers said they do not currently believe there is a wider threat to the community.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area during the 24 hours before the discovery to come forward.

Detectives are particularly interested in any CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0252 of 7 September 2026, or email [email protected].