Residents told to shut windows as crews battle fire on Candy’s Lane near Wimborne

Firefighters are working to bring a significant blaze on Candy’s Lane under control as residents are warned to keep their doors and windows closed.

Wimborne Fire Station said crews remain at the scene tackling the fire, which is continuing to generate a significant amount of smoke across the surrounding area.

People living nearby have been urged to keep doors and windows shut while firefighting operations continue.

Smoke affecting A31

The A31 remains open, but motorists have been warned that smoke from the incident could affect visibility.

Drivers travelling through the area are being urged to reduce their speed and drive with caution if visibility deteriorates.

Fire crews are continuing efforts to bring the blaze under control.

This is a developing incident. More to follow.