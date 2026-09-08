Mum’s heartbreaking tribute to four-year-old killed in Newark motorbike crash

A four-year-old boy who died after an off-road motorbike collided with a car has been described by his devastated mother as her “pride and joy”.

Robert Henry Steele was a passenger on the motorbike when it was involved in a Collision with a car on Churchill Drive, Newark, at around 6pm on Sunday, August 30.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Robert Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother, Tilly Robinson, described her son as a “big character” who was “full of love, big smiles and cheeky charm”.

She said she, Robert Henry’s younger brother Ronny-Boy and the rest of their family would make sure his memory lives on.

Man charged over fatal collision

A 24-year-old man who police say was riding the same motorbike was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He suffered serious injuries in the collision and remains in hospital.

Police said the motorbike had been travelling in convoy with a second motorbike, whose rider left the scene before officers arrived.

Brian Cameron, 32, of Chatsworth Road, Newark, has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and causing death by driving while uninsured and unlicensed.

Cameron appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 30, 2026.

Criminal proceedings are now active. The charges against Cameron are allegations, and he is entitled to a fair trial.