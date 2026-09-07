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HUMAN PUNCHBAG Son repeatedly punched his own mum after attacking sister at Wallsend family home

Son repeatedly punched his own mum after attacking sister at Wallsend family home

A man who repeatedly punched his mother after previously attacking his sister has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Paul Mole, 42, was handed a 15-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Mole had been living with his mother when his sister visited the family home and confronted him about the condition of the property.

Mole responded by punching his sister in the jaw, leaving her in pain and distress.

Following the attack, his mother, who is in her early 60s, ordered him to leave and threw his quilt outside, although she later allowed him to return.

Mother repeatedly punched in face and body

On April 1, Mole returned to the property and subjected his mother to a sudden and unprovoked attack.

Prosecutor Caroline McGurk told the court that Mole punched his mother in the face, causing the inside of her lip to split.

He then repeatedly struck her around the head and body, telling her that she “deserved it”.

In a victim impact statement, Mole’s sister described being left physically sore following her own assault and expressed concern about the trauma inflicted on their mother and the emotional effect the violence had on her children.

Defence barrister Rachel Hedworth said Mole was “extremely remorseful” and described his behaviour as “entirely out of character”.

The court heard he had reached the age of 42 without any previous convictions and had previously been a hardworking man before the breakdown of a relationship.

‘They are frightened of you’

Recorder Tony Hawks condemned Mole’s behaviour, telling him: “Everybody has problems with family from time to time, but it doesn’t usually end with someone your age having to answer for punching his mother repeatedly in the face.”

Mole was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed, preventing him from contacting either his mother or sister.

Recorder Hawks told him: “They want nothing whatsoever to do with you.

“They are frightened of you, and I am forbidding you from having any contact with them for five years.”

The judge said that if the family reconciles in the future, the woman could apply to have the restraining order lifted.

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