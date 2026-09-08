Building collapses after vehicle crashes into shop in Bolton as emergency services rush to scene

Emergency services have been called to a serious road traffic Collision after a vehicle crashed into a building, causing a major collapse and forcing police to close a busy junction.

The incident happened around the junction of St Helens Road and Morris Green Lane in Bolton, with extensive damage caused to a shop premises.

Images from the scene show a substantial section of the building collapsed, with large amounts of brickwork and debris spilling onto the road and part of the roof appearing to have caved in.

Police have closed the junction while emergency services deal with the incident and the damaged structure is assessed.

Greater Manchester Police said: “The junction of St Helens Rd & Morris Green Lane is currently closed due to major damage sustained to a building after an RTC.

“If you usually go this way, please plan an alternative route leaving enough time.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

There has not yet been any confirmed information regarding injuries or how the collision happened.

This is a developing incident and further updates are expected.