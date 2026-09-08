Two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after pedestrian killed in Bradford collision

Two people have been arrested after a man died following a Collision with a car on a Bradford road.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Killinghall Road at around 8.56pm on Thursday 3 September following reports of a road traffic collision.

Police have confirmed that a male pedestrian died after being involved in a collision with a car.

Two people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remained in police custody while enquiries continued.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at around 8.56pm last night (3 September) on Killinghall Road, Bradford.

“Sadly, a man has died after being involved in a collision with a car.

“Two people have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remain in custody at this time.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what took place.”

Police have not yet released further details about the man who died or the circumstances leading up to the collision.