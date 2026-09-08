Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

DEATH ARRESTS Two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after pedestrian killed in Bradford collision

Two arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after pedestrian killed in Bradford collision

Two people have been arrested after a man died following a Collision with a car on a Bradford road.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Killinghall Road at around 8.56pm on Thursday 3 September following reports of a road traffic collision.

Police have confirmed that a male pedestrian died after being involved in a collision with a car.

Two people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remained in police custody while enquiries continued.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at around 8.56pm last night (3 September) on Killinghall Road, Bradford.

“Sadly, a man has died after being involved in a collision with a car.

“Two people have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remain in custody at this time.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what took place.”

Police have not yet released further details about the man who died or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CollisionCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Son repeatedly punched his own mum after attacking sister at Wallsend family home

HUMAN PUNCHBAG Son repeatedly punched his own mum after attacking sister at Wallsend family home

UK News
Families told wrong teenager had died after fatal Rotherham crash in devastating police mix-up

POLICE MIX UP Families told wrong teenager had died after fatal Rotherham crash in devastating police mix-up

UK News
Man arrested as £30,000 of suspected stolen farm machinery, weapons and seven dogs seized in Rochdale raid

FARM RAIDED Man arrested as £30,000 of suspected stolen farm machinery, weapons and seven dogs seized in Rochdale raid

Crime, UK News
Police hunt for wanted man recalled to prison as public warned not to approach him

DO NOT APPROACH Police hunt for wanted man recalled to prison as public warned not to approach him

UK News
Police cordon in place on Bierley Lane Bradford as officers remain at scene

POLICE CORDON Police cordon in place on Bierley Lane Bradford as officers remain at scene

UK News
Controlling partner jailed for life after strangling and stabbing boyfriend to death in Birmingham

JAILED FOR LIFE Controlling partner jailed for life after strangling and stabbing boyfriend to death in Birmingham

Court News, Crime, UK News
Person treated by ambulance crews after chip pan fire at Bradford property

CHIP PAN BLAZE Person treated by ambulance crews after chip pan fire at Bradford property

UK News
Who is Danny Tommo? Anti-migrant organiser linked to Dover and Portsmouth protests

WHO IS HE Who is Danny Tommo? Anti-migrant organiser linked to Dover and Portsmouth protests

UK News
Former Traffic Cops star sacked by Derbyshire Police after committing more than 20 driving offences

DISHONEST COP Former Traffic Cops star sacked by Derbyshire Police after committing more than 20 driving offences

UK News
RNLI lifeboats carrying 140 migrants ‘threatened with prosecution’ after being denied entry to Southampton and Portsmouth ports

NO ENTRY RNLI lifeboats carrying 140 migrants ‘threatened with prosecution’ after being denied entry to Southampton and Portsmouth ports

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Why Dating Apps Can Make It Harder for Women to Find Serious Relationships

Why Dating Apps Can Make It Harder for Women to Find Serious Relationships

UK News
Residents told to shut windows as crews battle fire on Candy’s Lane near Wimborne

MAJOR BLAZE Residents told to shut windows as crews battle fire on Candy’s Lane near Wimborne

UK News
Mum’s heartbreaking tribute to four-year-old killed in Newark motorbike crash

PRIDE AND JOY Mum’s heartbreaking tribute to four-year-old killed in Newark motorbike crash

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

BABY DEATH PROBE New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

Crime, UK News
Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

DRUGS FEUD Barrister jailed after plotting revenge attack with murderer client during Huddersfield drugs gang feud

Court News, UK News
Double murder investigation launched after man and woman found stabbed to death in Blackburn home

TWO DEAD Double murder investigation launched after man and woman found stabbed to death in Blackburn home

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

HATE ATTACK Warwickshire man jailed over online material intended to stir up hatred after BBC far-right documentary

Court News, UK News
Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

AVOID THE AREA Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

Travel News, UK News
Building collapses after vehicle crashes into shop in Bolton as emergency services rush to scene

NO ONE TRAPPED Building collapses after vehicle crashes into shop in Bolton as emergency services rush to scene

UK News
Watch Live