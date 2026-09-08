Police appeal to trace van driver after cyclist found dead near Broadwoodwidger

Police have released an image of a van as they seek to identify its driver following the death of a cyclist near Broadwoodwidger.

Emergency services were called at around 10.35am on Tuesday 11 August after a cyclist was found off his bicycle at the side of the road leading into Broadwoodwidger from the direction of the A30.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the local man, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police want to speak to van driver

Devon and Cornwall Police are now trying to identify the driver of a van which was in the area around the time of the incident.

Investigating officers believe the driver may have witnessed the cyclist’s movements before he came off his bike and could therefore have important information.

Police have not suggested the van or its driver was involved in causing the cyclist’s death.

Officers are also appealing for anyone with footage showing the van in the area at the relevant time to come forward as it may help identify the driver.

Anyone who was driving the van, knows who the driver is, or has relevant footage should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260213230.