Motorcyclist dies after collision with car at Middleton junction

A motorcyclist has died following a Collision involving a car in Warwickshire despite efforts by an off-duty nurse and emergency crews to save him.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 8.53pm on Thursday 3 September following reports of a collision at the junction of Bodymoor Heath Road and the A4091 in Middleton.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

When crews arrived, they found the male motorcyclist in a critical condition and already being cared for by an off-duty nurse.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who was the motorcyclist in a critical condition being cared for by an off-duty nurse.

“He received advanced trauma care and advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Despite their best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased by ambulance staff at the scene.”

No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the other vehicle involved have been released.