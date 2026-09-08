Four fire crews remain at Barnsley scrapyard after massive weekend inferno

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major scrapyard blaze days after crews from two Fire and rescue services were called to tackle the inferno.

The large fire broke out at a scrapyard in Carlton, Barnsley, over the weekend, prompting a significant emergency response.

Firefighters from across South Yorkshire were deployed to the incident, with additional crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service brought in to support the operation.

Crews battled the blaze over the weekend as a large amount of material at the scrapyard burned.

By Monday, four fire appliances remained at the scene, with firefighters continuing operations following the main blaze.

The scale of the incident required resources from both fire services.

No information has yet been released regarding any injuries or the cause of the fire.