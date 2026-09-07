Who is Danny Tommo? Anti-migrant organiser linked to Dover and Portsmouth protests

The organiser behind anti-migrant protests which caused major disruption in Dover and Portsmouth has been identified as Danny Thomas, better known online as Danny Tommo.

Hundreds of demonstrators took part in protests on the South Coast over the weekend, with masked protesters blocking major roads in Dover on Saturday before another demonstration erupted in Portsmouth on Sunday following the arrival of around 140 migrants rescued from the English Channel.

Thomas, who is from Hayling Island near Portsmouth, organised the Dover demonstration following weeks of planning and then used social media to mobilise supporters when migrants were unexpectedly brought ashore at Eastney the following day.

The Eastney landing stage is close to the passenger ferry connecting Portsmouth with Hayling Island.

Who is Danny Thomas?

Thomas has been involved in anti-migrant campaigning for several years and has previously been closely associated with Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The BBC reports that Thomas first came to wider public attention in 2016, when he was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to attempting to kidnap a man named Graham Page at knifepoint.

Following his release from prison, Thomas became a close associate of Robinson, although the pair are now reported to be less closely connected.

Robinson has nevertheless expressed support for the protests held over the weekend.

Thomas has also spent much of the past year travelling to northern France, where he has filmed himself confronting or harassing migrants on beaches before sharing footage online.

‘Mass resistance’

In July, Thomas announced a movement called Patriot Platform, which describes itself as being formed by “the sons and daughters of this island” and talks about taking the country back.

Thomas has promoted what he calls “mass resistance”, while publicly saying the movement should operate without violence.

In footage reportedly posted last Wednesday, Thomas addressed supporters in the North West and told them that “something is about to go down” involving men from across the country.

He said that if the action succeeded it would “snowball in the entire country”, while also telling supporters they needed discipline and should avoid creating a violent movement because participants would be arrested.

However, the BBC reports that previous social media posts attributed to Thomas have contained more inflammatory rhetoric.

During unrest in the summer of 2024, he reportedly said “every city has to go up”, while he has also appeared to support protesters following disorder in Belfast.

Dover roads brought to standstill

Saturday’s demonstration in Dover involved hundreds of predominantly male protesters, with many dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

Major roads were blocked and access to the Port of Dover was disrupted for several hours.

Kent Police initially described the protest as “spontaneous”, although questions have subsequently been raised about how much advance intelligence police had given Thomas’s apparent preparations.

The BBC described the Dover protest as the first organised outing for the new group and suggested its tactics appeared designed around highly visible, disruptive demonstrations.

Protest spreads to Portsmouth

The following day, a small boat carrying around 140 migrants completed an unusually long Channel crossing after setting off much further west than the routes traditionally used around Calais.

RNLI crews became involved in bringing those onboard towards the mainland, with the group eventually being landed at Eastney in Portsmouth.

Once news of their arrival spread, Thomas used social media to encourage supporters to travel to the area.

Hundreds subsequently gathered and protesters attempted to prevent coaches carrying the migrants from leaving.

The demonstration continued into the night, with roads blocked and confrontations between protesters and police.

Police later confirmed that officers were injured and police, Coastguard and Border Force vehicles were damaged.

No arrests had initially been made, but Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an investigation to identify people suspected of assaults, criminal damage and other offences.

Government condemns ‘thuggish behaviour’

The Government condemned what it described as “intimidating and thuggish behaviour” during the Portsmouth disorder.

A spokesperson said the right to peaceful protest was fundamental to democracy but “must never cross a line into disorder”.

The two demonstrations have now placed increased attention on Danny Thomas and Patriot Platform, as police and government officials assess whether similar protests could be organised elsewhere in the country.