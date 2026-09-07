Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DISHONEST COP Former Traffic Cops star sacked by Derbyshire Police after committing more than 20 driving offences

Former Traffic Cops star sacked by Derbyshire Police after committing more than 20 driving offences

A police officer who previously appeared on Channel 5’s Traffic Cops has been dismissed after committing more than 20 driving offences.

PC Nicholas Lovatt was found to have ridden his motorcycle 16 times without insurance or a valid MOT while the bike was registered as SORN — Statutory Off Road Notification.

He also drove another vehicle without a valid MOT on six occasions while it had been declared off the road.

Lovatt, who joined Derbyshire Police in 2001, faced misconduct proceedings over his actions.

Chief Constable Simon Blatchly found that the officer had breached the professional standards relating to honesty and integrity and ruled that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

‘Officers cannot break the law themselves’

Chief Constable Blatchly said: “I need to send a very clear message that officers cannot break the law themselves, nor be dishonest about it.

“I cannot endorse this behaviour with anything less than the most serious sanction.”

Lovatt was dismissed from Derbyshire Police with immediate effect following the finding of gross misconduct.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Murder investigation launched after Thomas Carey, 39, found dead with serious head injuries in Lambeth

FIRST PICTURE AND NAMED Murder investigation launched after Thomas Carey, 39, found dead with serious head injuries in Lambeth

Crime, UK News
Woman, 69, airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after A381 crash in Kingsbridge

AIRLIFTED Woman, 69, airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after A381 crash in Kingsbridge

UK News
Judge Refuses To Send Young Drug Dealer, 20, To Prison Because Of His Appearance

DRUG DEALER Judge Refuses To Send Young Drug Dealer, 20, To Prison Because Of His Appearance

Crime, UK News
Former AEW Wrestler The Butcher, 48, Dies After Collapsing During Tag Team Match

TAG TEAM Former AEW Wrestler The Butcher, 48, Dies After Collapsing During Tag Team Match

UK News
Hundreds of protesters in overnight stand-off with riot police after migrant boat arrives in Portsmouth

MAJOR RESPONCE Hundreds of protesters in overnight stand-off with riot police after migrant boat arrives in Portsmouth

UK News
Woman jailed for posting naked photos of dad’s former mistress on escort site freed from prison

LONG RUNNING DISPUTE Woman jailed for posting naked photos of dad’s former mistress on escort site freed from prison

Court News, UK News
Petition demanding action on UK ‘cat crisis’ passes 14,000 signatures

CAT CRISIS Petition demanding action on UK ‘cat crisis’ passes 14,000 signatures

UK News
Breastfeeding mother says man secretly filmed her at Lydiard Park in Swindon

BREAST FEEDING Breastfeeding mother says man secretly filmed her at Lydiard Park in Swindon

UK News
Three-month-old girl dies in Great Wyrley as police investigate unexplained death

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Three-month-old girl dies in Great Wyrley as police investigate unexplained death

UK News
‘Bravery of victim’ helps convict rapist jailed for Stoke-on-Trent attack

RAPIST JAILED ‘Bravery of victim’ helps convict rapist jailed for Stoke-on-Trent attack

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
‘Oh, Boo-Hoo’: Robert Jendrick Says Protester Attacked By Reform Crowd Should ‘Get A Life’

STICK ATTACK ‘Oh, Boo-Hoo’: Robert Jendrick Says Protester Attacked By Reform Crowd Should ‘Get A Life’

UK News
Appeal for information following ram raid, Duckworth Lane, Bradford

RAM RAID Appeal for information following ram raid, Duckworth Lane, Bradford

UK News
Schools to close early again as funerals continue for victims of A66 crash that killed seven

POLICE PRESENCE Schools to close early again as funerals continue for victims of A66 crash that killed seven

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teenager dies after car leaves road and crashes into tree near Leatherhead as driver arrested

FATAL CRASH Teenager dies after car leaves road and crashes into tree near Leatherhead as driver arrested

Crime, UK News
Man and woman found stabbed to death inside Blackburn home as murder suspect arrested

MURDER ARREST Man and woman found stabbed to death inside Blackburn home as murder suspect arrested

Crime, UK News
Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 overshoots runway at Miami International Airport as black smoke seen from aircraft

PRIME DELIVERY Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 overshoots runway at Miami International Airport as black smoke seen from aircraft

US News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police hunt for man who absconded from care facility while on escorted leave in Ilford

CALL 999 IF YOU CAN HELP Police hunt for man who absconded from care facility while on escorted leave in Ilford

UK News
Dorset man convicted of assaulting partner and taking control of her phone after argument

DOMESTIC ABUSE Dorset man convicted of assaulting partner and taking control of her phone after argument

Court News, UK News
Woman in her 20s seriously injured after being pushed from moving car in Swindon

LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Woman in her 20s seriously injured after being pushed from moving car in Swindon

UK News
Watch Live