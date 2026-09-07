Former Traffic Cops star sacked by Derbyshire Police after committing more than 20 driving offences

A police officer who previously appeared on Channel 5’s Traffic Cops has been dismissed after committing more than 20 driving offences.

PC Nicholas Lovatt was found to have ridden his motorcycle 16 times without insurance or a valid MOT while the bike was registered as SORN — Statutory Off Road Notification.

He also drove another vehicle without a valid MOT on six occasions while it had been declared off the road.

Lovatt, who joined Derbyshire Police in 2001, faced misconduct proceedings over his actions.

Chief Constable Simon Blatchly found that the officer had breached the professional standards relating to honesty and integrity and ruled that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

‘Officers cannot break the law themselves’

Chief Constable Blatchly said: “I need to send a very clear message that officers cannot break the law themselves, nor be dishonest about it.

“I cannot endorse this behaviour with anything less than the most serious sanction.”

Lovatt was dismissed from Derbyshire Police with immediate effect following the finding of gross misconduct.