Person treated by ambulance crews after chip pan fire at Bradford property

A person has been treated by Ambulance crews following a chip pan Fire at a property in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters were called to Sticker Lane at 2.28pm following reports of a fire.

Crews arrived to find a chip pan fire and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

One fire crew remained at the scene following the incident.

One person was handed into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The extent of their injuries, if any, has not been confirmed.

The fire has been extinguished and the incident is being brought to a close.