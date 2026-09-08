Live facial recognition cameras deployed at Abbey Wood station for first time

Police have deployed Live Facial Recognition technology outside Abbey Wood station for the first time as part of efforts to identify wanted individuals and tackle crime in the area.

The cameras were used outside the station on Monday 7 September, with officers operating the technology as people passed through the area.

Live Facial Recognition works by comparing faces captured by cameras against a police watchlist. When the system identifies a potential match, officers are alerted so they can carry out further checks.

The deployment was observed by local councillor Larry Ferguson, who said he intends to hold a follow-up discussion with police and provide feedback from the community.

He is now asking residents to share their views on the use of facial recognition technology locally.

Cllr Ferguson said he is interested in hearing opinions both for and against its use and has assured residents that names and personal details will not be shared during his subsequent discussions with officers.

Residents wishing to provide feedback can email [email protected], using “Live Facial Recognition” in the subject line.