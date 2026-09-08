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MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death at Maidstone property

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death at Maidstone property

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 40s died following a suspected stabbing at a property in Maidstone.

Kent Police were called at 10.21pm on Monday 7 September 2026 following reports of an assault at an address in Knightrider Street.

Officers attended alongside other emergency services and found a man in his 40s inside the property with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene, but despite their efforts he died.

His next of kin have been informed.

Man and woman arrested

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

Both remain in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries.

 

Kent Police are appealing for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to come forward.

Anyone who can assist should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 07-1774.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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