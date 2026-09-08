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AVOID THE AREA Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

Emergency services rush to incident on A4421 in Bicester as road closed for hours

Emergency services are responding to a road traffic incident on the A4421 Wretchwick Way in Bicester, with motorists being warned to avoid the area.

The incident is affecting Wretchwick Way between Peregrine Way and Gavray Drive, where the road has been closed while emergency crews work at the scene.

It is understood the incident involves a collision, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The closure is expected to remain in place for a number of hours, with drivers being advised to find alternative routes.

An Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.”

There has not yet been any confirmed information about injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing incident and further updates are expected.

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