Emergency services rush to suspected house explosion in Harpurhey as cordon put in place

Emergency services have rushed to a property in north Manchester following reports of a house fire and suspected explosion which has left a home severely damaged.

Firefighters are dealing with the incident on Ash Street in Harpurhey, where a cordon has been established around the affected area.

Police are also at the scene alongside specialist Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) paramedics.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently at an incident on Ash Street in Harpurhey.

“Residents are asked to avoid the area as a cordon is in place and Rochdale Road is partly closed.”

Images from the scene reportedly show significant damage to a residential property.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed, and emergency services have not released details of any casualties.

Residents are being advised to stay away from the area while emergency crews continue their work.

This is a developing incident and further updates are expected.