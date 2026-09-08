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BIG DRINK £115,000 worth of Guinness stolen from depot as police release CCTV

£115,000 worth of Guinness stolen from depot as police release CCTV

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after around 880 barrels of Guinness, worth approximately £115,000, were stolen from a depot in Runcorn.

Cheshire Police said two HGV trailers containing the stock were taken on Monday 31 August.

The trailers were later recovered in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, but the Guinness they had been carrying remains missing.

No arrests have been made and officers are continuing their investigation.

Police have now released footage of a man they want to identify and speak to in connection with the theft.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises him, or who has information about the stolen Guinness, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police online or call 101, quoting incident IML-2408641.

Police have also released footage of another man they want to speak to as part of the investigation.

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