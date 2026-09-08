Woman treated in hospital after substance sprayed in her face during Bradford assault

Police have launched an investigation after a woman had a substance sprayed in her face during an alleged assault involving three males on off-road bikes.

West Yorkshire Police received a report at 1.56pm on Monday of an assault said to have taken place in Bierley Lane, Bradford.

Officers were told the female victim had attended hospital for treatment after a substance was sprayed into her face.

Police established a scene in Bierley Lane while enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were carried out.

The incident was reported to have involved three males riding off-road bikes.

The victim has since been spoken to by officers and police confirmed that a Crime has been recorded for further investigation.

No details have yet been released about the substance involved, the extent of the woman’s injuries or whether any arrests have been made.