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LIQUID ATTACK Woman treated in hospital after substance sprayed in her face during Bradford assault

Woman treated in hospital after substance sprayed in her face during Bradford assault

Police have launched an investigation after a woman had a substance sprayed in her face during an alleged assault involving three males on off-road bikes.

West Yorkshire Police received a report at 1.56pm on Monday of an assault said to have taken place in Bierley Lane, Bradford.

Officers were told the female victim had attended hospital for treatment after a substance was sprayed into her face.

Police established a scene in Bierley Lane while enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were carried out.

The incident was reported to have involved three males riding off-road bikes.

The victim has since been spoken to by officers and police confirmed that a Crime has been recorded for further investigation.

No details have yet been released about the substance involved, the extent of the woman’s injuries or whether any arrests have been made.

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