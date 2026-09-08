Police hunt ‘Big Guy’ after £1,400 Prada sunglasses stolen from Plymouth shopping centre

Police have released an image of a man they want to identify after five pairs of Prada sunglasses worth more than £1,400 were stolen from a city centre store.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the theft happened at Sunglass Hut in Drake Circus at around 1.35pm on Friday 3 July.

A man is reported to have entered the store before stealing five pairs of Prada sunglasses, with a combined value of more than £1,400.

Officers have now issued an image as part of their investigation and believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is described as a bald white man who was wearing a blue bucket hat at the time.

Police said he could possibly be known by the nickname “Big Guy”.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information that could assist the investigation should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260171858.