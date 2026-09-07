Woman in her 20s seriously injured after being pushed from moving car in Swindon

A woman has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after she was pushed from a moving vehicle in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police have launched an investigation following the incident on Welcombe Avenue in Walcot at around 1.50pm on Monday, September 7.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was reportedly pushed from a moving vehicle near the roundabout with Marlowe Avenue.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as potentially serious.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been a white Audi.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police appeal for footage

Wiltshire Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them.

Detectives are also seeking Ring doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage from Welcombe Avenue or Marlowe Avenue around the time of the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has captured Ring Doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage along Welcombe Avenue or Marlowe Avenue at around that time.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation should call 101, quoting log 170 of September 7.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.