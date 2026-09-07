Prolific Brighton burglar jailed after series of thefts across Brighton and Hove

A prolific burglar and thief has been jailed for 28 months after a series of offences across brighton and Hove.

David Mann, 45, of Grand Parade, Brighton, was arrested on 27 June after climbing scaffolding and forcing his way through a bathroom window in Lorna Road, Hove. He stole jewellery and electronics.

CCTV footage helped police identify him after he was seen leaving the area.

On the following day, he entered a health store in Brighton and stole around £200 worth of products.

On 12 July, Mann entered student accommodation in Baker Street and stole an iPad from an unattended reception desk.

He also stole a purse from a property in Wilbury Road, Hove, on 20 July. Unauthorised transactions were later made using the victim’s bank cards.

CCTV showed Mann approaching the property and travelling towards an ATM where he attempted to withdraw cash.

On 14 July, he targeted a vehicle behind The Brighton Centre, stealing a mobile phone and other items.

Mann was identified as a suspect in the offences following CCTV enquiries and work with the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership.

He was arrested on 30 July with assistance from Brighton security officers.

A search found a multitool, torch and metal bars, leading to a further arrest for going equipped for burglary.

Mann was charged with seven offences, including two burglaries, theft from a shop, fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for burglary.

He pleaded guilty to all seven charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court. While in custody, he also admitted a further seven offences, which were taken into consideration.

At Lewes Crown Court on 28 August, Mann was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Detective Constable James Botting said Mann had shown “zero regard” for the people affected by his offending.

He said stolen jewellery included items with sentimental value that could never be replaced.

DC Botting also thanked victims and witnesses for providing information and CCTV footage which helped bring Mann’s offending to an end.