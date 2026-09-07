Former AEW Wrestler The Butcher, 48, Dies After Collapsing During Tag Team Match

Former AEW wrestler Andy Williams, better known to wrestling fans as The Butcher, has died aged 48 after collapsing during a match in Pennsylvania.

Williams suffered a medical emergency while competing at Enjoy Wrestling’s Five Years anniversary event in Millvale alongside his long-time tag-team partner The Blade.

The pair were competing against TME in a tag-team championship match when Williams appeared to become unsteady towards the end of the contest before collapsing in the ring.

Medical personnel rushed to his aid and began CPR, while a defibrillator was also used as efforts were made to revive him.

Williams was then taken from the venue by ambulance and transported to hospital, where he later died.

Witness describes desperate efforts to save wrestler

A fan who witnessed the incident said Williams appeared to be struggling shortly before he collapsed.

The witness said: “It was towards the end of the match. He seemed to be in a bit of dire straits; they went to a finish, and he was a little wobbly.

“Andy then went down, and Blade helped him up a bit and then tried to get folks to help.

“Once they saw, both the crew, the paramedics, and the crowd worked in unison. Cleared a path, paid attention to the calls on the mic, and then got him chest compressions, ice, and then the AED.

“Then they boarded and got him out of there.”

The remainder of the wrestling event was cancelled following the medical emergency.

Wrestling and music career

Williams was best known in professional wrestling for his partnership with The Blade, with the pair competing as The Butcher and The Blade.

He became familiar to audiences through his appearances with All Elite Wrestling, where his imposing appearance and hard-hitting wrestling style made him a distinctive figure on the roster.

Williams was also well known outside the wrestling world.

He was a guitarist for influential American metalcore band Every Time I Die, combining his professional wrestling career with decades of experience in the music industry.

News of his death has prompted tributes from wrestling and music fans.

The exact cause of Williams’ death has not yet been officially confirmed, and further information is expected following medical examination.

Williams was just 48.

Tributes have been paid to the wrestler and musician, with condolences being sent to his family, friends, former bandmates and colleagues across the professional wrestling industry.