Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TAG TEAM Former AEW Wrestler The Butcher, 48, Dies After Collapsing During Tag Team Match

Former AEW Wrestler The Butcher, 48, Dies After Collapsing During Tag Team Match

Former AEW wrestler Andy Williams, better known to wrestling fans as The Butcher, has died aged 48 after collapsing during a match in Pennsylvania.

Williams suffered a medical emergency while competing at Enjoy Wrestling’s Five Years anniversary event in Millvale alongside his long-time tag-team partner The Blade.

The pair were competing against TME in a tag-team championship match when Williams appeared to become unsteady towards the end of the contest before collapsing in the ring.

Medical personnel rushed to his aid and began CPR, while a defibrillator was also used as efforts were made to revive him.

Williams was then taken from the venue by ambulance and transported to hospital, where he later died.

Witness describes desperate efforts to save wrestler

A fan who witnessed the incident said Williams appeared to be struggling shortly before he collapsed.

The witness said: “It was towards the end of the match. He seemed to be in a bit of dire straits; they went to a finish, and he was a little wobbly.

“Andy then went down, and Blade helped him up a bit and then tried to get folks to help.

“Once they saw, both the crew, the paramedics, and the crowd worked in unison. Cleared a path, paid attention to the calls on the mic, and then got him chest compressions, ice, and then the AED.

“Then they boarded and got him out of there.”

The remainder of the wrestling event was cancelled following the medical emergency.

Wrestling and music career

Williams was best known in professional wrestling for his partnership with The Blade, with the pair competing as The Butcher and The Blade.

He became familiar to audiences through his appearances with All Elite Wrestling, where his imposing appearance and hard-hitting wrestling style made him a distinctive figure on the roster.

Williams was also well known outside the wrestling world.

He was a guitarist for influential American metalcore band Every Time I Die, combining his professional wrestling career with decades of experience in the music industry.

News of his death has prompted tributes from wrestling and music fans.

The exact cause of Williams’ death has not yet been officially confirmed, and further information is expected following medical examination.

Williams was just 48.

Tributes have been paid to the wrestler and musician, with condolences being sent to his family, friends, former bandmates and colleagues across the professional wrestling industry.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Maya Jama ‘signed up for The Gentlemen Season 3’ as cast dismiss Meghan Markle rumours

GENTLEMAN RUMOURS Maya Jama ‘signed up for The Gentlemen Season 3’ as cast dismiss Meghan Markle rumours

UK News
Police investigation launched after child dies in woodland in Staffordshire

BABY DEATH PROBE Police investigation launched after child dies in woodland in Staffordshire

UK News
Reform UK pledges £15,000 tax-free allowance and tougher small boats crackdown

SMALL BOAT CRACKDOWN Reform UK pledges £15,000 tax-free allowance and tougher small boats crackdown

UK News
Jaguar Land Rover opens voluntary redundancy scheme as it targets £1.7bn in savings

JOB CUTS Jaguar Land Rover opens voluntary redundancy scheme as it targets £1.7bn in savings

UK News
Government considers tougher fireworks rules as public consultation opens

TOUGHER RULES Government considers tougher fireworks rules as public consultation opens

UK News
Teenager strangled and robbed in late-night Coventry attack by Sudanese asylum seeker

MIGRANT JAILED Teenager strangled and robbed in late-night Coventry attack by Sudanese asylum seeker

Crime, UK News
Major Hampshire road shut after two vehicles engulfed as police impose drone no-fly zone

A34 FIREBALL HORROR Major Hampshire road shut after two vehicles engulfed as police impose drone no-fly zone

Travel News, UK News
A34 closed overnight after serious collision as police investigation continues

LIFE CHANGING COLLISION A34 closed overnight after serious collision as police investigation continues

UK News
Fourteen arrested and suspected stolen vehicles seized in Doncaster organised crime crackdown

CRIME CRACK DOWN Fourteen arrested and suspected stolen vehicles seized in Doncaster organised crime crackdown

Crime, UK News
Fat Joe Declares Himself ‘The Blackest N- You Ever Seen In Your Life’

FAT JOE Fat Joe Declares Himself ‘The Blackest N- You Ever Seen In Your Life’

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
More than 150 migrants brought ashore in Portsmouth after major Channel rescue operation

MIGRANT STAND OFF More than 150 migrants brought ashore in Portsmouth after major Channel rescue operation

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Hundreds gather at Eastney as police impose dispersal order during migrant operation

UK News
Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

FIRE BALL BLAZE Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run in County Limerick

HIT AND RUN Two-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run in County Limerick

UK News
Convicted sex offender Harry Hankinson dies in HMP Wakefield aged 78

DIED IN PRISON Convicted sex offender Harry Hankinson dies in HMP Wakefield aged 78

Court News, UK News
‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

RAISING THE COLOUR ‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Petition demanding action on UK ‘cat crisis’ passes 14,000 signatures

CAT CRISIS Petition demanding action on UK ‘cat crisis’ passes 14,000 signatures

UK News
Breastfeeding mother says man secretly filmed her at Lydiard Park in Swindon

BREAST FEEDING Breastfeeding mother says man secretly filmed her at Lydiard Park in Swindon

UK News
Three-month-old girl dies in Great Wyrley as police investigate unexplained death

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Three-month-old girl dies in Great Wyrley as police investigate unexplained death

UK News
Watch Live