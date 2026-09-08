New image released of mystery woman in 30-year Baby April murder investigation

Detectives investigating the unsolved death of a newborn baby found at an Ashford lake more than 30 years ago have released a new computer-generated image of a woman they urgently want to identify.

The image depicts a woman who was seen visiting the grave of Baby April earlier this year and who police believe may have information that could assist the long-running investigation.

The newborn baby was discovered dead at Singleton Lake in Ashford on 3 April 1995.

Investigators named her Baby April after the month in which she was believed to have been born.

She weighed 7lb and detectives estimated she was born sometime between 25 March and 3 April 1995.

Police believe the baby died from asphyxiation. Her body had been wrapped in a Kleenex tissue bag before being placed inside a Motaworld bag.

Despite an extensive murder investigation, detectives were unable to establish the baby’s true identity or identify her parents or other relatives.

Baby April exhumed for DNA testing

In May 2011, Kent Police exhumed Baby April’s body from Bybrook Cemetery in an attempt to obtain a full DNA profile.

She was subsequently laid to rest again at the cemetery, but the improved DNA sample failed to produce a major breakthrough and the case remained unsolved.

Now, more than three decades after Baby April was found, detectives have released an image of a woman seen visiting her grave.

Police said she attended the graveside between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday 21 June 2026 and appeared distressed.

She is described as white, in her 40s, no taller than 5ft 7in and of medium to slim build, with a pale complexion and shoulder-length grey hair.

She was wearing a grey short cardigan, black leggings and trainers.

The woman was also believed to have been carrying two bags — a small shoulder bag and a women’s fabric holdall with a floral pattern, worn across her body and appearing to be quite full.

Police have not suggested the woman is suspected of any offence. Detectives want to identify her because they believe she may have information capable of assisting the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: “Baby April was named after the month she was born. Despite ongoing enquiries since that time, her parents and true identity to this date have never been found.

“We believe it is important to find the truth behind this tragic story and this woman might have information which could assist us in finding that.”

Anyone who recognises the woman or has information which could help detectives should contact Kent Police on 01622 652006.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.