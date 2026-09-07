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CALL 999 IF YOU CAN HELP Police hunt for man who absconded from care facility while on escorted leave in Ilford

Police hunt for man who absconded from care facility while on escorted leave in Ilford

Police are appealing for help to find a 46-year-old man who absconded from staff while on escorted leave from a care facility.

Balasankar Narayanan was last seen at around 2pm on Thursday, September 3, when police say he ran away from staff while in South Park, Ilford.

Officers have launched enquiries to locate him and are now asking members of the public to report any sightings immediately.

Police believe Narayanan could potentially be seen across east, central or west London.

He is described as having shaved hair and, when last seen, was wearing a light green T-shirt, grey and black shorts, black socks with red stripes and grey shoes.

Police have not provided further details about the care facility or the circumstances surrounding his escorted leave.

Anyone who sees Narayanan is asked not to approach him and to call 999 immediately, quoting CAD 4956/3Sep.

The search remains ongoing.

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