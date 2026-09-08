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DRUGS PLOT Drug gang jailed for 40 years after plot to flood UK with £11m of Class A drugs

Drug gang jailed for 40 years after plot to flood UK with £11m of Class A drugs

Three members of an organised Crime group who used a legitimate haulage business to help import and distribute huge quantities of Class A drugs have been jailed for a combined 40 years.

Graham Welsh, 64, Gary Jackson, 65, and Colin Cowie, 64, were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday following a major Northumbria Police-led investigation into the trafficking of Class A drugs across the UK.

The nationwide intelligence operation uncovered the illicit trading of around 130kg of Class A drugs during 2022.

Police recovered 50kg of cocaine and 30kg of methamphetamine, which had been collected in Sunderland by couriers for distribution around the country.

The recovered drugs had a potential combined street value of around £11 million.

Haulage company used to mask drug operation

Police said Welsh spearheaded the importation and supply of cocaine and used legitimate haulage company MGW Haulages to facilitate and disguise the criminal activity.

During 2022, Welsh, Jackson and Cowie exploited the company’s European contracts to travel to the continent.

While undertaking legitimate business trips, the group diverted from their normal activities to collect and arrange the importation of significant quantities of cocaine into the UK.

In July, the three men arranged for 50kg of cocaine to be imported during a business trip to France.

Nottinghamshire Police later stopped a vehicle suspected of carrying the drugs after Cowie was seen interacting with it at a truck stop in Markham Moor, Nottinghamshire.

Officers discovered cocaine concealed within two large boxes. Police estimated the haul had a potential street value of around £6 million.

A bladed weapon was also recovered.

£60,000 cash package intercepted

Investigators also observed meetings involving couriers in Bradford and Sheffield, where suspicious packages were exchanged.

West Yorkshire Police subsequently intercepted a delivery company van on the M62 near Greater Manchester and recovered a package containing £60,000 in cash.

Welsh, Jackson and Cowie were arrested in March 2023 on suspicion of conspiracy to import Class A drugs. Welsh and Jackson were additionally arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Further searches resulted in £5,545 in cash being recovered from Jackson’s address.

The three men were subsequently charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Combined 40-year prison sentence

At Newcastle Crown Court, Welsh, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was jailed for 16 years.

Jackson, of Belstone Court, Sunderland, was sentenced to 15 years, while Cowie, of Chamberlain Street, Blyth, was jailed for nine years.

Their sentences total 40 years behind bars.

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