Dorset man convicted of assaulting partner and taking control of her phone after argument

A 52-year-old man has been convicted of assaulting his partner after refusing to leave a property and taking control of her mobile phone.

Nicholas Moore, of St Catherines, Wimborne Minster, Dorset, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) following a trial at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

The conviction relates to an incident at a property in Berwick St John on November 29 last year.

Wiltshire Police said officers were called following reports of a domestic assault.

Moore was arrested at the scene and an investigation was launched.

Police said enquiries established that Moore had assaulted his partner after she asked him to leave the property and he refused.

During the incident, he also took control of the victim’s phone, preventing her from accessing it.

The woman did not suffer serious injuries.

Moore was subsequently charged and has now been convicted following trial.

Victim praised for ‘immense bravery’

PC Layton, of Melksham CID, said: “Moore’s behaviour was absolutely shocking, and I want to commend the victim for the immense bravery and resilience that she has shown throughout this case.

“Her courage in coming forward and detailing the assault that happened means that Moore has been convicted and will face consequences for his actions.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a Force priority and we will continue to prosecute those who commit these offences.”

Moore has been released on bail and is due to return to court for sentencing on November 13.