Driver gets stuck after mistakenly taking car onto footbridge over Glasgow’s M8

A motorist found themselves in a tight spot after mistakenly driving onto a pedestrian footbridge spanning one of Scotland’s busiest motorways.

The red car was spotted travelling across Glasgow’s Anderston Footbridge, which crosses the M8 and connects the city centre with the West End.

An eyewitness said the driver entered the bridge from the eastern side and managed to make their way across before running into difficulty at the other end.

The motorist reached the narrow, curved descent towards Argyle Street but was apparently unable to continue.

With nowhere else to go, the driver was forced to carry out an awkward multi-point turn on the pedestrian bridge before heading back the way they had come.

An eyewitness watching the unusual incident from a nearby office claimed it took a “15-point turn” for the driver to get the car facing in the opposite direction.

The vehicle was reportedly stuck on the bridge for around ten minutes while the manoeuvre was carried out.

The witness said: “It gave us all a good laugh.”

The Anderston Footbridge has a colourful history of its own and was once famously known as Glasgow’s “Bridge to Nowhere”.

Construction began in the early 1970s but stopped in 1972, leaving its western end unfinished and suspended around 40ft above the ground.

It remained incomplete for more than four decades before the missing section was finally constructed and the bridge completed in 2013.