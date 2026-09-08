Two police officers and driver taken to hospital after emergency response crash in Moston

Two police officers and a motorist have been taken to hospital after a police vehicle responding to an emergency incident was involved in a Collision in north Manchester.

The crash happened on St Mary’s Road, Moston, at around 10.35am on Tuesday 8 September.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were responding to an emergency incident when their police vehicle was involved in a collision with a car.

Two officers travelling in the police vehicle and the driver of the other car sustained injuries.

All three were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said their injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

A scene remains in place on St Mary’s Road while enquiries into the collision continue.

Greater Manchester Police thanked members of the public for their patience while officers carry out work at the scene.