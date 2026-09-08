Man dies as air ambulance and emergency crews called to Corsham retirement village

A man in his 70s has died following a serious incident at a retirement village in Corsham.

Emergency services were called to Wadswick Green retirement complex in Birch Close shortly before 2.30pm on Monday, September 7.

Great Western Air Ambulance Charity was scrambled to the scene by helicopter, while South Western Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, an operations officer and its specialist Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

Despite the response, a man aged in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wiltshire Police confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A force spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

A local resident said part of the retirement complex was cordoned off by police, with around six police units reportedly attending.

Detectives from CID were also seen at the scene.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it had mobilised “an ambulance, an air ambulance, an operations officer, and the hazardous area response team”.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death have not been released.