D-Block Europe rapper Young Adz takes aim at ex-wife over reported Hugo Ekitike relationship

D-Block Europe rapper Young Adz has appeared to take aim at his ex-wife in a new track following reports linking her to Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike.

The UK rapper addresses the end of his four-year relationship in the song and claims his former partner began seeing someone else just two months after their break-up.

The track has attracted attention on social media after listeners interpreted the lyrics as referring to reports surrounding Ekitike.

Young Adz raps that the couple had been together for four years before criticising how quickly his former partner allegedly moved on following their separation.

He also takes aim at the new man in her life, saying he would refuse to help him even if he were in trouble.

A clip of the track circulated widely on social media over the weekend, prompting debate among fans about relationships and how soon after a divorce or break-up it is considered acceptable to start seeing somebody new.

Young Adz, a member of British rap group D-Block Europe, is known for music frequently dealing with relationships, partying and drugs.

Ekitike, meanwhile, plays as a striker for Liverpool.

Neither the lyrics themselves nor the social media posts circulating alongside the track establish the circumstances or timing of any reported relationship involving Ekitike.

The song has nevertheless generated significant attention online, with listeners debating whether the rapper’s criticism of his former partner is justified following the end of their four-year relationship.