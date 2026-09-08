Man fighting for life after Harpurhey house explosion as woman also injured

A man is fighting for his life and a woman has been injured after an explosion ripped through a house in north Manchester, blowing out windows and forcing neighbouring homes to be evacuated.

Emergency services were called to Ash Street in Harpurhey at around 10.20am on Tuesday 8 September following reports of a suspected explosion at a terraced property.

A man suffered critical injuries and was rushed to hospital, while a woman was also treated following the blast.

Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to the property, with windows on the upper floors blown out and frames and debris thrown outside.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated as firefighters and police established a cordon.

Major emergency response

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service deployed four fire engines from Blackley, Phillips Park and Manchester Central, alongside two emergency response units and a drone.

Fire crews worked alongside Greater Manchester Police, North West Ambulance Service and gas network operator Cadent.

The fire service said: “Two people were treated at the scene, with one man taken to hospital.

“Firefighters remain on site making the area safe. Residents are asked to avoid the area while a cordon is in place and Rochdale Road is partly closed.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the man remained in a critical condition following the incident.

Cadent said it was too early to establish the cause of the explosion but added there was “nothing at this stage to suggest any issues with the local gas network”.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation, with road closures in place on Ash Street and Rochdale Road while emergency services continue their work.