Urgent hunt for man who absconded from Ilford care facility for third time

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a 46-year-old man who absconded from a care facility in east London while on escorted leave.

Balasankar Narayanan ran away from staff in South Park, Ilford, at around 2pm on Thursday, September 3.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for the public’s help to find him and have warned that he could be anywhere across east, central or west London.

Narayanan was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt, grey and black shorts, black socks with red stripes and grey shoes. He has a shaved head.

Police have urged anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 999 immediately.

It is at least the third time Narayanan has been reported missing after absconding from care.

In August 2024, police launched an appeal after he ran away while on a walk with staff. During that search, officers warned that he was considered potentially violent and posed a risk to women.

He disappeared again in east London in January 2025, when police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for his safety.

Narayanan has links across London, including Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford.

Previous searches have also located him much further afield, including in Essex, Manchester and the West Midlands.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in Ilford.

“Balasankar Narayanan, 46, was last seen at 14:00hrs on Thursday, 3 September when he ran off from staff in South Park.

“While our investigation continues, we are appealing to the public to help locate him.

“If seen, call 999 immediately quoting CAD 4956/3Sep.”

Anyone who knows Narayanan’s current whereabouts should contact police immediately.