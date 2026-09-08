Three arrested after woman, 58, killed in multi-vehicle A8 crash near Edinburgh Airport

Three people have been arrested after a 58-year-old woman was killed in a serious multi-vehicle crash on the A8 near Edinburgh Airport.

The Collision happened at around 9.25am on Monday near Newbridge and involved four vehicles.

Police Scotland said two women, aged 23 and 19, and a 32-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the crash.

Officers had earlier appealed for help tracing the occupants of a grey Mercedes A250 who were reported to have left the scene on foot following the collision.

The 58-year-old woman, who was driving a Hyundai i30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were taken to hospital following the crash but were later discharged.

The collision also involved a grey Skoda Karoq and a Renault Captur, which was left overturned on its roof.

The A8 was closed for several hours while emergency services attended and specialist officers carried out an investigation at the scene. The road reopened at around 7.05pm.

Sergeant Mike Thomson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who died. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Residents described hearing a series of loud crashes before discovering vehicles scattered across the carriageways.

Tom Brumfitt, 69, said he was in bed when he heard “loud bangs”.

He said: “It was just mayhem. It was the worst scenario I had seen outside for a long time.

“There was an almighty bang, a van partly on its side and then someone running past shouting ‘help, help, help’.”

Another nearby resident, Paul Dow, said he heard “several large crashes and bangs” before opening his door and seeing vehicles spread across both carriageways.

Police inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision remain ongoing.