Royal Mail warns of delivery delays affecting SE27 addresses in West Norwood

Royal Mail has warned residents in West Norwood that postal deliveries could be delayed as the local delivery office experiences difficulties reaching all addresses.

West Norwood Delivery Office, which covers the SE27 postcode area, is currently among a number of Royal Mail offices across the UK where normal delivery services have been affected.

Royal Mail said it aims to deliver to every address six days a week but acknowledged this may temporarily not be possible in a small number of areas.

Problems can be caused by factors including high levels of staff sickness, resourcing difficulties and other local issues.

Where delivery offices are unable to complete all scheduled rounds, Royal Mail said deliveries will be rotated in an effort to minimise the amount of time individual customers are left waiting for their post.

Targeted support is also being provided to affected offices as the company works to restore normal service.

Residents across the SE27 area who are waiting for letters or other postal deliveries have been warned they could experience delays.

Royal Mail apologised for the disruption and said information about the delivery offices experiencing the most significant problems would continue to be updated.

The warning comes as a separate issue was reported at Nottingham Mail Centre.

Royal Mail said some mail posted elsewhere in the UK and destined for addresses in the DE and NG postcode areas was not processed and dispatched to schedule.

The company’s wider air and road transport network operated to schedule over the previous 24 hours.